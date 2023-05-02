Nellie L. Collier
Nellie Lee Good Collier, 89, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away at her home Sunday evening, April 30, 2023.
She was born April 6, 1934, in Page County and was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Edith M. Grimsley Good.
Nellie was a graduate of Shenandoah High School, worked for Shenandoah Knitting Mill, and retired from Merck after 17 years. In her earlier years, she was a member of Shenandoah Woman’s Club and volunteered with the Shenandoah Rescue Squad.
On Dec. 18, 1954, she married Ennis E. Collier, who preceded her in death Aug. 17, 2004.
She is survived by her son, Tony Collier (Sandy) of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Autumn Lucas (Craig), Jennifer Eppard, and Tiffany Kite (Timmy); great-grandchildren, Dakota Hensley, Allyssa Lucas, Trent and Taite Kite; her sister-in-law, Norwood Good of Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Hensley; sisters, Virginia Smith (Ben), Dorothy Hensley (Kirby) and Nora Merica; and a brother, Leonard Good.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carter Dean and Pastor Jimmy Kite. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. The casket will be closed.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
