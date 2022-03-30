Nellie Lee Shifflett
Nellie Lee Shifflett, age 89, of the Rinacas Corner area of Shenandoah, passed away March 28, 2022. A daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle Cubbage Reed, she was born in Stanley, Va. on April 14, 1932.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Earman Shifflett, on Feb. 12, 2012. They were married for 62 years.
Nellie loved her Lord. She was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Elkton where she served as Sunday school teacher for a number of years. She was a hard worker that helped on the farm with her husband and loved gardening and canning.
Mrs. Shifflett is survived by four sons, Charles “James” Shifflett and wife, Barbara, Julian F. Shifflett and wife, Odessa, Ernest M. Shifflett and wife, Sharon, and Bobby E. Shifflett and wife, Donna, all of Shenandoah; a brother, Truman Reed and wife Peggy; 19 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Williams Meadows; a son, Junior Lee Shifflett; three brothers, R. Denzle Reed, Kinzy Reed and Kenneth Reed; a grandson, Casey Shifflett; a great-grandson, Caleb Shifflett and one great great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Elkton with Pastor Kam Stabler and Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Peter’s Cemetery on East Point Road, Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 6439 East Point Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
