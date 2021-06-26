Nellie Rosalee Myers Gentry, 94, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Gentry was born on Sept. 2, 1926, in Rockingham, and was a daughter of the late Herman and Flora Vista Petrie Myers. Her first job was at the Baltimore Peanut Factory and later for the Farm Bureau in Harrisonburg. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren where she was president of the Bible Class for many years. She loved riding horses, especially her horse “Scottie”, her collie dogs, flowers and gardens.
On Oct. 29, 1942, she married Baylor Gentry, who passed away on Aug. 5, 2003.
Surviving is a son, Herman B. Gentry and wife, Connie, of Rawley Springs, Vista Moyers and husband, Roland, of Rockingham, Rebecca Turner and husband, Winston, of Dayton, Bonnie Southers and husband, Robert, of Rawley Springs, and Rose Sponaugle and husband, Carl, of New Market; 17 grandchildren, Terry Kline, Marvin Kline, Kenneth Hanning, James Hanning, Patricia Simmons, Michael Turner, Tammy Rogers, Kenneth Gentry, Charles Taylor, Sherry Orebaugh, Chrissy Taylor, Heather Hartwell, Amber Showalter, Lindsey Rivercomb, Corey Orebaugh, Logan Simmons, and Johnny Gentry; numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Gentry was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Gentry; three brothers, Leonard Myers, Wilbert Myers, and Burford Myers; two sisters, Bonnie Tomaszewski and Maxine Armentrout, and two grandchildren, Brian Kline and Jerry Ritchie.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with Pastors Marty Doss and John Jantzi officiating at Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren. Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robison Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
