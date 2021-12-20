Nellie Ruth Camp, 84, of Baker, W.Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Health Center, Harrisonburg, Va.
Born May 1, 1937, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Carl Franke and Esther May (Leckliter) Franke.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Amazing Grace Ministries and loved the Lord. She was a former H.R. Manager at Rockingham Poultry and employee of Walmart.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond E. Burroughs; second husband, Jonathan Branson; sister, Carline Davis; and an infant sister.
She is survived by her husband of seven years, Thomas Camp; sons, Raymond “Skip” Burroughs (Debbie), Paul Burroughs (Sharon), Charles “Chuck” Franke (Annette) and one daughter, Linda Keller/Smith (Jesse), all of Mathias, W.Va.; two stepdaughters, Christine Camp of Baker, W.Va., and Kelly Lambardo (Marc) of Lakeland, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Heidi Keller, Quentin Keller, Heather Moyer Byram (William), Michael Burroughs, Angela Burroughs (Andrew), P.J. Burroughs (Krystal), Christopher Burroughs, Robert Franke, Tiffany Rothe (Jason), Amber Barbatsuly (Peter) and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jayden, Anthony, Christian, Noah, Jenna, Jessa, Emery, Jeremiah, Brieann, Dillon and Logan
The funeral will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Judy Moyers and Bill Miller officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lost City, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Monday 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.