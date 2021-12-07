Nellie Sue Ritchie, 59, of Broadway, passed away and went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 18, 1962, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Norman Dale and Treva Halterman Crites.
Nellie worked as a special education assistant at the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in Broadway. She was an active volunteer throughout the community with organizations such as the Broadway Rescue Squad, Broadway Rescue Squad Auxiliary, Greenmount 4H Club. She was a life member of both Broadway Rescue Squad Auxiliary and Broadway Fire Department Auxiliary. She was an active leader for the Greenmount 4H Club organizing monthly events, volunteer programs and livestock programs for the yearly Rockingham County Fair. She loved to help the youth learn and grow into young adults with important life skills.
On Oct. 11, 1986, she married Jeffrey Alan Ritchie, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph Dale and James Norman Ritchie; daughter-in-law, Alyssa Dawn Ritchie; grandson, Rhyett Rip Ritchie and grandson due May 2022, Bodhi Dutton; mother-in-law, Wilda Sue Ritchie; sister-in-law, Angela Hernandez and husband, Tom.
She was beyond proud of her family and friends and all of their accomplishments. She was most proud of her two sons, James and Joe, and supported them in all of their endeavors whether it was pursuing motorsport hobbies or hunting and fishing. All she would talk about was her boys and her family. When Aug. 12, 2020 came around the glow in Nellie started all over again with the birth of her grandson, Rhyett Rip, and becoming his Gigie. The world revolved around Rhyett and she absolutely loved to spend every minute possible with him and make memories with him. She would show people pictures and videos of him anytime, anywhere bragging about her grandson. Nellie's eyes glistened with joy again in 2021 when she found out she was going to have another grand baby, it was just a few short weeks ago she found out that the baby was going to be another boy named Bodhi Dutton and she was overcome with joy that there would be two brothers growing up together as she once had herself.
Nellie loved her family dearly and she loved her friends just as dearly. She loved her friends so much that a majority of them did not stay friends, they became family. Family always came first to Nellie Sue Ritchie.
The Revs. Nathan Hollenberg and Paul Roth will conduct a funeral service 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Linville Creek Church of the brethren. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Masks are encouraged at both the church and funeral home.
If any contributions would like to be made in her memory, we ask that they go to the Greenmount 4H Club, Broadway Rescue Squad or Broadway Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
