Nellie Virginia Dellinger Coffman
Nellie Virginia Dellinger Coffman, 93, of Mount Jackson, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Nellie was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Mount Jackson, Va., the daughter of the late Charles Dellinger and Rhoda Halterman Dellinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Elcana Coffman; a son, Kevin Coffman; five brothers, Mervin, Wilson, Charles, Kirby and Doug Dellinger; a sister, Mary Manford; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Nellie is survived by four sons, Steve (Doris) Coffman, Richard (Darlene) Coffman, Gary (Dolores) Coffman, and Keith (Susan) Coffman; two daughters, Judy (Ron) Barb and Rebecca Coffman; daughter-in-law, Sue Coffman; a sister, Florence Harrison; 17 grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Friends may come by Valley Funeral Service to sign the resister book on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Solomon’s Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kate Rascoe officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com. The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
