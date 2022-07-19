Nelsie Jane (McDorman) Kiracofe, 93, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
She was born Feb. 27, 1929, and was a daughter of Jasper and Mae (Ewing) McDorman.
Nelsie was a 1947 graduate of Dayton High School and was employed by the Charles Department Store in Harrisonburg, Railway Express Agency, Chesapeake Western Railroad, and the Rockingham National Bank. She was a member of Sangerville United Methodist Church.
Nelsie was united in marriage, over 74 years ago, on May 1, 1948, to Charles "C.S." Kiracofe Jr., who survives.
Nelsie is also survived by a son, Douglas S. Kiracofe of Midlothian; sister-in-law, Paige McDorman of Winter Haven, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Fay Wheelbarger and husband, Ray, Norma Kiracofe and husband, David, and a brother, Raymond McDorman.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, to pay their respects.
A graveside service will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Sangerville with Pastor Gary Monroe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Cemetery, 9190 Community Center Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.