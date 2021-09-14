Nelson "Buck" Randolph Miller, 56, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home. Buck was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 2, 1965, a son of Iris Dale (Dean) Miller of Grottoes and the late James "Donnie" Donald Miller.
He worked for Comsonics in Harrisonburg.
He was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" (Coleman) Miller, who survives.
Buck is also survived by a brother, Joe Miller and wife, Michelle, of New Hope; a niece, Maddi Miller; two nephews, Jeff and Tyler "T-Bone" Miller; and special friends, Philip and Polly Roadcap.
He is also preceded in death by a great-nephew, Noah Miller.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home with Tom "Gibby" Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Grottoes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Harrisonburg Chapter 24, 450 Waterman Drive. Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
