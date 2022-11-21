Nelson Eugene Flick, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Nov. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1938, in Lacey Spring to the late Hugh and Virginia Wampler Flick.
Nelson worked for many years as a farmer for Lohr Farms in Mayland. He was a member of Grace Mennonite Fellowship in Lacey Spring and loved his family dearly, especially his wife.
On Dec. 12, 1980, he married the former Carla Emswiler, who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Adam Flick and fiancée, Sherry Ritchie, of Broadway and Chase Flick and wife, Krystal, of Broadway; grandchildren, Lani and Landon Flick; sister, Ellen “Sissy” Ratlif and husband, Bill, of Broadway; and brother, Raymond “Wick” Flick and wife, Judy, of Broadway. He was preceded in death by five siblings.
At his request, there will be no services and his body will be cremated.
Those wishing may call or visit Carla at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
