Nelson Henry (Hot Rod) Smith, 72, of Tumbleweed Lane in Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Kings Daughters Community Health & Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Hot Rod was born in Rockingham County on January 26, 1948, a son of the late Viola Mae (Simmons) and Samuel Henry Smith.
Hot Rod was Bridgewater's neighborhood handy-man, mowing lawns for several families.
He is survived by sister, Dottie Moore and husband, Harry, of Staunton.
Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Louise Harris, and brother, Paul Smith.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 11th at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private burial at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Harry Moore and Pastor Jeremiah Reamer officiating.
Online condolence to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
