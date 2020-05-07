Nelson Jacob Heatwole, 91, formerly of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda, Va., from natural causes. Mr. Heatwole was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Enos Emanuel and Clara Kate (Shank) Heatwole.
Mr. Heatwole was a deacon in the Southeastern Mennonite Conference. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for music. He had a genuine love of people and he and his late wife enjoyed entertaining and hosting friends and family in their home. He was a member of Brushy Run Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 23, 1949, he married Florence Driver Heatwole, who passed away Sept. 1, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Bertha Heatwole Horst and husband, Floyd, of Newmanstown, Pa., Kenneth Heatwole of Rockingham, Brenda Heatwole Helmuth and husband, James, of Monterey, Floyd Heatwole and wife, Denise, of Hephzibah, Ga., and Donna Heatwole Vance and husband, Michael, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va.; 22 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Heatwole was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Joyce Heatwole; siblings, Ralph Heatwole, Eli Heatwole, David Heatwole, Vada Brunk, Della Heatwole, Alice Horst, Hannah Huber, Catherine Hege and Eunice Wenger; a grandson-in-law, Jason Moser; and a great-granddaughter, Amber Zimmerman.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will possibly be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Nursing Home, 1776 Elly Road, Aroda, VA 22709.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
