Nelson Lee Knight, 78, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home. Mr. Knight was born Aug. 9, 1942, in Elkton and was a son of the late Ernest Lansey and Helen Hottinger Knight.
He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for 52 years and was employed by Neff Enterprises, Dwayne Mundy, and the Town of Elkton. He helped excavate for the D.C. Subway System during the 1970s. During his free time, he enjoyed working on lawn mowers and car motors at home.
On Feb. 8, 1973, he married Patricia Marie Armentrout Knight, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Nera Lee Greene and companion, Greg Hedrick, Brent Scott Knight and wife, Christi Lyn, Joseph Crawford Armentrout, companion, Drenda Flick, April Dawn Dellinger and husband, Carl; siblings, Lawrence Knight, Richard Knight, Larry Knight, Ray Knight and Jerry Knight; grandchildren, Erica Wojciechowski, Mindi Griffith, Wesley Dellinger, Tyler Morris, Kara Armentrout, Shana Knight; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Dellinger, Olivia Griffith, Carolina Griffith, Natalie Wojciechowski and Frankie Wojciechowski.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by two brothers, Mikey Knight and Jimmy Knight.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
At his request, the body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Area 4 Special Olympics, 21 South Gate Court, Suite 103, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so by visiting www.mcmullehfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.