Nelson Lee Miller, 84, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. Mr. Miller was born Dec. 25, 1936, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Glen Wilson and Ola Blanche Karicofe Miller.
He served 11 years in the Virginia Army National Guard. He was a member of the West Rockingham Ruritan Club for over 50 years, had perfect attendance and was made an honorary member in 2017. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of the Farm Bureau Association and many other farm associations. He was an active member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, where he served in many capacities including serving on the Board of Deacons and the cemetery board.
On July 15, 1960, he married the former Phyllis Long, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Lee Anne Biller and husband, Donald, and Brad S. Miller and wife, Jana, all of Harrisonburg; a sister, Shirley Kay Coakley and husband, Carroll, of Knoxville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Louise Miller of Dayton; grandchildren, Ashley Shoemaker and husband, Adam, Jennifer Good Thompson and husband, Cody, Derek Miller and wife, Brooke, Erin Earley and husband, Timmy; and great-grandchildren, Collyns Shoemaker, Pyper Ann Shoemaker, Fletcher Shoemaker, Maren Shoemaker and Deacon Scott Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by a brother, Donald B. Miller.
The Rev. Dr. Seth Normington and Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a private graveside service at Cooks Creek Cemetery.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed and the family will not be present. Due the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weekday Religious Education Program, PO Box 835, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.