Nelson Lee Good, 95, of Broadway, Va., passed away June 14, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market. He was born Sept. 6, 1926, in New Market to the late Lee Johnson and Ethel Mae Green Good.
He worked as a carpenter for Ray Good Construction. He was an NRA member, loved to reload shooting ammo, and was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren.
On April 9, 1946, he married the former Virginia Derrow, who survives.
Also surviving are his son, Ronald Good and his wife, Joan; two daughters, Zane O. Good and Gwen Halterman and husband, Larry; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Jackie G. Dove; one grandson; three siblings, Irene Layman, Jean Lohr, and Richard “Dick” Good, preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
