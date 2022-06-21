Nelson Thomas “Tom” Huffman II, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Tom was born on Sept. 7, 1938, to Nelson Thomas Huffman I and Bertha Thomas Huffman. He was raised in Bridgewater, Va., graduated from Bridgewater High School, and attended Bridgewater College. He served in the Army National Guard from 1961 to 1967 and played in the 90th Army Band.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Eleanor Christine Huffman Myers; and his wife of 32 years, Evelyn M. Huffman.
Tom had a long career in television production and wrapped up his career as a Producer/Director at Virginia Tech’s Video/Broadcast Services. He sang in the Rockingham Male Chorus, in his church choir, and in the car. Tom was a life-long member of the Church of the Brethren and was a member of Central Church of the Brethren at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his children, Michael Huffman, Lorrie Huffman Juftes, and Todd Huffman; his stepchildren, Vanessa Parker, Lori Morris, and Brian Kaczmarski; nine grandchildren; and his dog, Bo.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Central Church of the Brethren in Roanoke. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, at Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel in downtown Roanoke from 3 until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Church of the Brethren, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va. (540) 982-2100.
