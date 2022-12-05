Neola Joyce Gaines, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. She was born June 9, 1940, and was a daughter of the late Eugene Victor and Marie Estes (Arey) Bauserman.
Neola had worked at Owen Brockway. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 23, 1973, to Ronald Gilbert Gaines, who preceded her in death June 25, 2017.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Gray and husband, Richard, of Rockingham; four nephews, Aaron Gray, Brenan Gray and wife, Katie, Trevor Gray and wife, Kelly, and Tyler Gray; five grand-nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with the Rev. Adam L. Blagg officiating.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime Wednesday, Dec. 8.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
