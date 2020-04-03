Nettie Pauline Moyers, 93, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
She was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Hardy County, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late John Paul and Mary D. Shipe Tusing.
She attended school at the Cullers Run School. She worked at EMCO for 36 years before retiring, and was a member of St. Jacob's/Spaders Lutheran Church in Mount Crawford.
On Oct. 9, 1946, she married Homer Dow Moyers, who preceded her in death Oct. 1, 1996.
Surviving are three daughters, Yvonne Schmidt of Williamsburg, Linda Johndrow of Rockingham, and Sandy Gray of Raphine; one sister, Marie Gentry of Rockingham; four grandsons, Eric Miller, Anthony Miller, Matthew Johndrow, Michael Johndrow; and 3 great-grandchildren.
One brother, Ernest Eugene Tusing, preceded her in death.
Pastors Bill Sheffley and G. William Naders will conduct a private graveside service at St. Jacob's/Spaders Lutheran Church cemetery.
There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacobs/Spaders Lutheran Church Cemetery, 3555 Spaders Church Road, Mount Crawford, VA 22841.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
