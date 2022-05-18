Nettie Regina Sullivan Lee passed away on May 13, 2022, at home. She was born Sept. 11, 1918, in Harrisonburg to James O’Farrell Sullivan and Willie Paul Long Sullivan. She was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Irvin Clinton Lee. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Virginia Sullivan O’Donnell, Anna Lyons Sullivan and Margaret Katherine Sullivan Mathias; and brother James William Sullivan.
Nettie worked at B. Ney’s department store, Hostetter’s, and Mick or Mack. She also volunteered with the Crippled Children’s Clinic and other clinics at the local Health Department.
She is survived by daughter, Martha Jane Lee; son, William Irvin Lee (wife, Lynda); granddaughter, Jennifer Lee Stallworth (husband, Ed); grandson, Michael Davis Lee (wife, Erin); and great-grandchildren, Vivian and Ned Stallworth and Birdie and Van Lee. She is also survived by a special great-niece, Kris Grandle (husband, Mark) and their three children, Harlee and Shane Grandle and Baylee Laatz (husband, Jason).
Friends and family may view and sign the register book at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 9-5 and on Tuesday, May 24, from 9-11:30.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. May 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating. The casket will be closed at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
