Neva Faye Riggleman Kingston, 91, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Mrs. Kingston was born Dec. 31, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Loy Samuel and Rennie Roadcap Riggleman.
She was a member of Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. She retired as a dispatcher from North and South Truck Line.
On June 7, 1947, she married the late Thomas J. Kingston Jr.
Surviving are her children, Larry Wallace Kingston and wife, Diane, and Tomi Jean Wegman and husband, Preston; a special son, Allen Flach Sr. and wife, Bonnie; a sister, Naomi R. Sponaugle; 16 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two children, Ann Marie Mattucci and Gary Ivan Kingston and two brothers, Wilmer Shumaker and Sherwood B. Riggleman.
Pastor Jerry Ruff will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bethel Church of the Brethren.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
