Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest — Matthew 11:28.
Neva Navourneen Melhorne, 97, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Mrs. Melhorne was born on March 11, 1924, in Broadway, Va., and was the youngest of eight children of the late Charles Edward and Sarah Martha Fawley Fulk.
On June 1, 1945, she married Robert Franklin Melhorne, Jr., who preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1973.
Neva was a graduate of Broadway High School and a member of First Presbyterian Church on Court Square. She attended RMH’s School of Nursing until her marriage to Robert, at which time she became a homemaker. Neva later began a career with People’s Drug Store, which spanned over 30 years, until her retirement. She will be fondly remembered for her easy-going character, witty humor, and selfless concern for others.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan M. Mullen and husband, Dennis, of Charlotte, N.C.; a son, Joseph F. Melhorne and wife, Jenny, of Elkton, as well as a brother, Forest Lee “Speck” Fulk.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Herman, Benjamin, Ernest and Edward Fulk, and sisters, Edith Runion and Georgia Funkhouser.
Neva spent her last year at Sunnyside and the family would like to thank all the staff for their excellent and dedicated care.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, with Chaplain Jeff Carr officiating.
Friends are welcome to pay their final respects from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg. She loved flowers of all kinds and floral tributes are welcome.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
