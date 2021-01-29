Neva Grace Waggy Wilfong, 89, a resident of Mount Crawford, passed away Jan. 26, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Wilfong was born June 9, 1931, in West Virginia, and was a daughter of the late William Rosser and Verdie Mae Bennett Waggy.
She was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the family farm and had a genuine love for animals. She also served as a volunteer 4-H leader for many years. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren.
On June 23, 1952, she married James Emerson Wilfong, who preceded her in death on June 2, 2009.
Surviving are her children, Lisabeth Wilfong Wenger and husband, Jack, of Harrisonburg, William Stuart Wilfong of Indiana, Barry James Wilfong of Harrisonburg and Linda Wilfong Hall and husband, Jim, of Mount Crawford; grandchildren, Michele W. Propst and husband, R.B., Kyle S. Wenger, Abby C. Hall and Emma C. Hall; and a great-granddaughter, Grace E. Propst.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Wilfong was preceded in death by her brothers, Mason Elwood Waggy, William Dice Waggy, Carson Elwood Waggy, and Rosser Reed Waggy.
All services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or The Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.