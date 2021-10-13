Neville Kinsley “George” Stobbs, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. George was born in Rock Spring Trelawny, Jamaica on Aug. 13, 1946, and was a son of the late Artnell Samms and Dorris Stobbs Pingue.
George relocated to McGaheysville, where he was employed with Marvel then Rocco Poultry Company. Prior to retirement, he worked at Great Eastern Resort for several years. George had a great commitment to his family and was known for his storytelling. He was a proud supporter of Ford automobiles and often played cards in his spare time.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Stobbs of Smyrna, Ga.; a son, Derrick Stobbs of Harrisonburg; brothers, Glenn Pingue, Winston Pingue, Paul Pingue and Bruce Pingue; sisters, Rita Pingue, Jackie Smith, Ivy Brown, and Maxine Thompson; four grandchildren, Tyler Stobbs, Courtlynd Stobbs, Brennyn Stobbs and Gavin Stobbs, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Noel Stobbs. All services will be private and his cremated remains will be interred in Jamaica.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
