Nina Alma Dove Whetzel, 95, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away on October 16, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
She was born Nov. 11, 1924, in Criders, Va., and was a daughter of the late Reuben J. and Iscie Dove Dove.
Nina worked at the Rockingham Hatchery for 15 years before retiring. She was a member of the Bethel Church of the Brethren.
On March 16, 1946, she married Lloyd A. Whetzel, who preceded her in death Nov. 29, 1969.
Surviving is three sons, Larry Whetzel and wife, Janie, of Brandywine, W.Va., Gary Whetzel and wife, Tomi, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Dale "Boo" Whetzel and wife, Helen, of Mathias, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
One sister, Odessa Lantz; two grandchildren, Randy Whetzel and Angie Wetzel, and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Grace Whetzel and Bailey Simms, preceded her in death.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a graveside service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland. After the graveside service, the family will go to Bethel Church of the Brethren sanctuary for a memorial service.
Friends may view Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Church of the Brethren, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.