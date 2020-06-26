Nina Bushong Brubaker Arehart, 96, died at Bridgewater Retirement Community, Tranquillity House on June 24, 2020. She was born Sept. 13, 1923, in New Market, Va., a daughter of John William and Sallie Bushong Brubaker. She was a descendant of the New Market Battlefield family through her great-grandparents, Anderson M. Bushong and Elizabeth A. Swartz.
On Dec. 26, 1967, she married Rev. Hensil Arehart. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Grace Brubaker. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends.
She was a graduate of New Market High School and the former Madison College. Nina was a schoolteacher at New Market and Luray High School; a librarian at Abington High School, Luray High School, Massanutten Military Academy and Bass Hoover Elementary School. She was employed in the office of Dr. George Parrott for 14 years and a secretary at Triplett Business and Technical Institute. While a member of Reformation Lutheran Church she was advisor to the Luther League for many years, seeing the youth develop in their faith.
Nina will always be remembered as a kind, gracious, and welcoming lady.
In honor of all of Nina's years as a Luther League advisor, leader, and her commitment to the youth, memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church Youth Group in care of Reformation Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 896, New Market, VA 22844.
A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Saint Matthew's Cemetery in New Market. Social distancing and masks are required.
