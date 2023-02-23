Nioka Marie Morris
Nioka Marie Morris, 77, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Morris was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Emory and Melvie Meadows Dean.
On April 25, 1960, she married Winford Lee Morris, who preceded her in death on July 10, 2010.
Nioka was an avid reader and a very talented seamstress. She could always be found watching a game show or spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three sons, Winston Morris and wife, Sharon, Kenny Morris and wife, Jackie, and Richard Morris and wife, Amy, all of Elkton; daughter, Diane Morris Hammer of Elkton; sister, Joyce Allin and companion, Gary Ellyson; grandchildren, Jennifer Hensley and husband, Rodney, April Campbell, Michael Hammer and wife, Jillian, Nathan Morris and wife, Caitlyn, Jonathan Morris and wife, Courtney, Samantha Morris, Tony Morris, Neil Landes, Chancellor Morris and wife, Emily, Cortland Morris and companion, Brittany Lawson; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Tyler Morris, Brittany Breeden and companion, George Stevens, Gabby and Bud Campbell, Gavin Morris, Caleb Morris, Ava Morris, Julian Morris, Olivia Morris, Khloe Morris, Jasmine Morris, Savanna Morris, Tessa Morris, Zariee Morris, Addison Shifflett, Madison Hodge, Bryson Hodge, Teagan Landes, Finn Landes; and a great-great-grandchild, Haze Stevens.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Phillip Deane and Dempsey Dean, sister; Darlene Morris; and a grandson, Jeremy Morris.
The family would like to thank Sentara Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care of Nioka.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home with Pastor B.J. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
