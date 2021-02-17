Noah Aaron Dellinger
Noah Aaron Dellinger, 105, of Edinburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, three days before his 106th birthday at the home of his nephew, Charles M. Dellinger.
Noah was born Feb. 17, 1915, near Conicville on the Dellinger Family Farm, son of the late Charles Monroe and Noda Carrie Vetters Dellinger. Noah married Cora A. Markley on Aug. 10, 1935. She preceded him in death on July 14, 1999. He was preceded in death by his brother, John William Dellinger.
He is survived by three nephews, Charles Dellinger, Gary and Ellen Dellinger and Richard and Debbie Dellinger; nieces, Nancy Whittington, Laura Strawderman, Betty Richards and Andrea Minnick (deceased); great-nieces and nephew, Wes Dellinger and wife, Rhonda, and children, Faith and Christian, Abbie Tusing and husband, Brad, and daughter, Kendra, and Brandi Keeton (deceased) and daughter, Kayla Keeton.
Noah was a lifelong farmer and jack of many trades. Many people visited him in his latter years to ask about history and people. Noah had an amazing memory and enjoyed telling people what he knew. He was a former member (lifelong) and helped start the Conicville Fire Department. He was a member of St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church where he served as a teacher, treasurer and council member. He was baptized at home on April 18, 1915, by the Rev. W.L. Darr and confirmed his faith in the Lord with the Rev. James K. Cadwallader on April 19, 1931.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church. Pastor Katie Gosswein will officiate. Burial will be private in the Dellinger Family Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Barrick, Kevin Waybright, Robert Showman, Dean Fadely, Michael Funkhouser, Steve Moomaw, Ray and Sandra Waybright, Doris Vann, Tony Barrick, Cecil Hollar Jr., Burgess Dellinger and David “Jack” Edmonds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 175, Edinburg, VA 22824, Conicville Fire Department, 57 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842, The Dellinger Cemetery Fund, 34 Dellinger Acres Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
