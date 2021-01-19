Noah B. Helmuth
Noah B. Helmuth, 96, of Harrisonburg, Va. (formerly of Arthur, Ill.) passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where he was a resident for the past eight years.
Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in the Arthur Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Loss will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Noah was born April 12, 1924, in Arcola, Ill. He was a son of Benjamin and Lizzie (Schrock) Helmuth. He married Edna L. Miller on Dec. 16, 1943; she passed away Aug. 24, 2019.
Noah and Edna, through their early years of marriage, were dairy farmers and began their family.
In 1964, he became co-owner of M&H Equipment, which became Helmuth Implement in 1966 when Noah and Edna bought out another business partner and changed the name. With an already full life, in 1972 Noah and Edna began traveling to Chicago on weekends where Noah eventually became the pastor of Chicago Community Chapel. Noah and Edna’s pastoral journeys also took them to, Arthur Mennonite Church (Arthur, Ill.), Cazenovia Mennonite Church (Cazenovia, Ill.), Roanoke Mennonite Church (Roanoke, Ill.), East Peoria Mennonite Church (East Peoria, Ill.), East Union Mennonite Church (2) (Kalona, Iowa), and Stuarts Draft Mennonite Church (Stuarts Draft, Va).
In 2002, Noah and Edna moved to Harrisonburg, Va. to be closer to at least some of their family. For the past eight years they have lived at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community where they were blessed with many friends and care workers.
Noah is survived by four sons, Andrew N. (Joan) Helmuth of Arthur, Ill., Ervin N. Helmuth of Sarasota, Fla., Phillip N. (Loretta) Helmuth of Harrisonburg, Va., and Leslie N. (Sylvia) Helmuth of Harrisonburg, Va.; a daughter, Susanna (Richard) Plank of Goshen, Ind.; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Edna Helmuth, one grandson, Michael Helmuth, three brothers and five sisters.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to VMRC Foundation Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
