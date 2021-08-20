Noah Jackson "Doc" Morris Jr., 91 years old, passed away to his eternal home Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Noah was born May 14, 1930, in Albany, N.Y., to Noah J. Morris and Loney Ann Raines Morris. He never married and lived most of his life at the home place in Grottoes.
He retired from Crompton and then worked part time as a groundskeeper at Cargill. Noah loved gardening, flowers and gospel music. He attended the Laurel Hill Full Gospel Church in Verona.
Surviving are two sisters, Alice Hoover of Fishersville and Margaret Riley of Biglerville, Pa.; sister-in-law, Sandy Morris of Las Vegas, Nev.; and brother, Walter Morris and wife, Pat, of Rockingham.
Preceding him in death are four brothers, Douglas, Pete, Eugene and Paul Morris; and sisters, Irene Gibson and Katherine Claytor.
He is also survived by a special niece, Darlene Morris; numerous other nieces and nephews; a very special friend, Carolyn Shifflett Cross; and his caregivers, Shane and Debra Shifflett of Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Pastor Pete Grimm officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
