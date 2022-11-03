Noah Lelan Rodes, 93, of Port Republic, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Mr. Rodes was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Pleasant Valley, Va., and was a son of the late David M. and Naomi Koogler Rodes.
He was a lifelong farmer in the Pleasant Valley and Port Republic communities.
On Dec. 6, 1951, he married Ada Marie Beery, who survives. They were married for over 70 years. He was a member of Pike Mennonite Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Marie (Nelson) Showalter, Nelson (Dawn) Rodes, Glenn (Sheri) Rodes, and Allen (Krista) Rodes, all of Port Republic; 13 grandchildren, Marlan Showalter, Sherman Showalter, Marilla Melcher, Evan Showalter, Gary Rodes, Justin Rodes, Adam Rodes, Kelsie Garber, Cara Rodes, Erica Rodes, Lorna Knicely, Brady Rodes, and Corina Rodes; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Burkholder of Mount Crawford, Adin (Verna) Rodes of Bridgewater, Rhoda (Frank) Bennett of Hinton, and Ruby (Wendell) Beachey of Mount Crawford; sister-in-law, Betty Rodes of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sharla Rodes King; and his siblings, Priscilla Beery, Catherine Rodes, Ruth Martin Groff, John Rodes, Aaron Rodes, Joseph Rodes, Anna Lehman, Esther Good, Daniel Rodes, and Iva Beachey.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Pike Mennonite Church with the Ministers of the Church officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Pike Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berea School Building Fund, in care of Daniel Knicely, 6389 Scholars Road, Mount Crawford, VA 22841.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
