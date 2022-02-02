Noëlle Marian Atwood Ludlum, 98, a resident of Mount Crawford, Va., for 38 years, died Jan. 31, 2022, at the Bridgewater Retirement Center where she had resided for eight years.
Noëlle was born Dec. 8, 1923, in Geneva Switzerland to Gabrielle Veyre Atwood of Échallens, Switzerland and Franklin Bailey Atwood of Nantucket, Mass.
As the daughter of an officer in the American Foreign Service, Noëlle traveled widely and resided with her family in Plymouth, England, Belfast, Ireland, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Santiago, Chile and Cologne, Germany. At the beginning of the Second World War, she returned to Washington, D.C., where she completed her senior year of high school and then attended American University. On Jan. 31, 1944, while still in college, she married Rev. John Henry Ludlum Jr., and then completed her education graduating Summa Cum Laude from Barnard College in New York City.
Noëlle served as a pastor’s wife in several churches: New York City 1944-1945, Ellenville, N.Y. 1945-1949, Englewood, N.J. 1950-1968, Philadelphia, Pa. 1968-1975, and Williamson, N.Y. 1975-1984. While in Englewood she lovingly raised six children and supported John completing his dissertation and PhD at Yale. After 40 years in the ministry they retired to Mount Crawford, Va. in 1984.
While in Williamson, Noëlle worked as an Activities Director at the Newark Manor Nursing Home. She hosted a children’s Bible club in her home and initiated a home Bible study for women in her church.
In Mount Crawford, Noëlle assisted the Activities Director at the Bridgewater Retirement Center. She greatly enjoyed Bible Study Fellowship, serving as a children’s leader for three years and as a discussion Leader for 10 years. She was a faithful member of the Dayton Orthodox Presbyterian Church and later the Staunton OPC Church.
Her family is deeply grateful for how dearly she loved and actively supported each member of our extended family; and for her faithfully hosting the annual family reunions.
Noëlle is predeceased by her husband, John; her sister, Muriel; two of her sons, David and Jonathan; and her son-in-law, George Miles.
She is survived by her brother, Alan Franklin (Pauline) Atwood of Nantucket, Mass.; her children, Victor (Frances) Ludlum of Staunton, Va., Mary (Stephen) Tracy of Goshen, Conn., Faith Ludlum-Miles of Stuarts Draft, Va., Anna Santo Ludlum of Philadelphia, Pa., and Deborah (Richard) Lopez of Wilmington, Del., as well as 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service (with masks) is planned at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bridgewater, Va., at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Arrangements will be handled by Johnson Funeral Service. A memorial service and family reunion is planned for July 4th weekend.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest contributions to the Assisted Living Fund, Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.