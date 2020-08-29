Nolan Dale Jeffries, Sr., 65, of Luray, Va., died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services are 12 Noon Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, graveside at the Bundy/Carter Family Cemetery in Luray, Va.
Friends can view and sign the book Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
