Nolda Louise Bell Dove, 85, of Harrisonburg, was making her 86th trip around the sun when she passed away peacefully at home in the company of her younger sister and her youngest son on Nov. 6, 2021.
Nolda and her late husband, Hetzel, retired to a small farm in Rockingham County. She and Hetzel are survived by their two sons and three grandchildren.
She was best known for her kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor.
At this time, there are no services scheduled.
