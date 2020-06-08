Nora Arlene Mowbray
Nora Arlene Mowbray, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away June 5, 2020. A daughter of the late Thomas Fletcher and Lida Mae Shifflett Craun, she was born in Augusta County on Aug. 11, 1925.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Mowbray in 2009; three brothers, Bennie, Raymond and Odie Craun; and three sisters, Mabel Moyers, Mary Zigler and Ethel Craun.
Mrs. Mowbray was previously employed with Rockingham Memorial Hospital and attended Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton.
Surviving are her caregivers and family, Jenny Woods, Fay Dove, Nancy Myers, and Betty Sites and husband, James, and twin sister, Nellie Bell.
The graveside service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
