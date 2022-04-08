Nora Frances Good Merica, 95, a resident of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 27, 1926, in Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Grimsley Good.
Nora graduated from Shenandoah High School and retired from Merck and Company Inc. She volunteered at the Shenandoah Rescue Squad’s fundraising dinners as a cook for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Merica (Saad), Donna Comer (Andy) and Bobbi Jo Turner (Gary); two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six great-great- grandchildren; three very special grandchildren at heart; and one sister, Nellie Collier.
She was preceded in death by a son, Millard “Pete” Merica, and daughter-in-law, Wanda Good.
Everyone is welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at noon Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon Church Cemetery with Pastors James Kite and Larry Sullivan officiating.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
