Nora Smith Plaugher
Nora Smith Plaugher, 96, of Bridgewater entered into eternal rest on Feb. 3, 2020.
She was born on April 21, 1923, in Stoney Point, Va. Nora attended schools in Charlottesville and graduated from Lane High School in 1942. After graduation, she moved to Arlington and worked for the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., before transferring to the Army Signal Corps. In October of 1943, she married the love of her life, Leroy Plaugher, who was serving in the U.S. Army. After the war they lived in Arlington for several years before moving to Fairfax with their two children. While her children were in school, Nora worked in the cafeteria for three years and drove a school bus for 14 years. She taught Sunday School and served as head of the church primary department and as a church secretary. She and her husband volunteered with swim and sports teams and hosted teen dances on their carport.
In 1979, she and her husband retired to Luray. Nora worked as a hostess at Hardees in Luray for 10 years. She continued to work at Hardees for four years on South High in Harrisonburg after she and her husband moved to Bridgewater Retirement Community in 2002.
Nora loved walking around their neighborhood and meeting new people and she never met a stranger. Shortly after moving to Bridgewater Village, Nora and Leroy formed a line dancing club. They enjoyed dancing of all kinds for over 70 years. They also enjoyed traveling together.
Nora is survived by her husband of 76 years, Leroy Plaugher; her grandson, Brad Fairbanks and wife, Julie, and great-grandchildren, Liam and Peyton Fairbanks of Ashland.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Joyce Fairbanks and son, Glenn Plaugher, grandson, Brian Fairbanks, and son-in-law, Doug Fairbanks. She was also predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.
The funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. with interment at Dayton Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Nora’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 2330 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23220 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
