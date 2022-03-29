Norma A. Bowman
Norma Arlene Caplinger Bowman, age 89, died March 27, 2022, unexpectedly and peacefully after a brief illness. She was a resident of Sunnyside Village. She was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Criders, Va., one of seven children of the late I. Frank and Wilda Dove Caplinger.
In 1951, she graduated from Broadway High School. After high school, she was employed as a receptionist in the sales department at Shen Valley Meat Packers in Timberville, Va. Then she worked for the late Dr. Charles W. Hertzler at Green Valley Clinic at Bergton, Va., until she entered nurses’ training at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in 1953, graduating in 1956.
She passed her Virginia State Board of Nursing exams and became a registered nurse. After nurses’ training, she worked on the nursing staff at the Crippled Children’s Hospital in Elizabethtown, Pa. for two years.
On Aug. 31, 1958, she married Joseph Aaron Bowman, who preceded her in death Oct. 27, 1997.
A daughter, Joyce Lynnette, was born to them on July 2, 1964.
Norma worked in the Obstetrical Department at Rockingham Memorial Hospital from 1958 until 1978. Then, for the next 23.5 years, she was employed in the Health Care Unit at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community, near Massanetta Springs, until her retirement in July 2002. She was a nurse for 49 years.
She was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir. She also sang in Sunnyside’s Meredith Chapel choir.
She is survived by a sister, Lois Burkholder, of Harrisonburg; her daughter, Joyce Cornwell, of Maine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no public viewing, as her body was cremated per her wishes. Burial will be held privately at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater, Va.
A memorial service will be held at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gerald Harper officiating.
The family has requested no flowers. However, contributions made to The Fellowship Fund at Sunnyside Communities, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 in her memory will be appreciated.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
