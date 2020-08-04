Norma D. Joseph
Norma Dawn “Ducky” Joseph, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born April 6, 1940, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late William W. Joseph Sr. and Sally Catherine Smith Joseph.
Norma lived all her life in the Harrisonburg area and was a member of the Ridgeway Mennonite Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, writing recipes, watching TV and taking care of children.
She is survived by her sisters, Malinda S. Knupp, with whom she lived, of Harrisonburg, Ruby N. Ray of Dayton and Doris J. McCorkle of Front Royal; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William W. Joseph Jr., Vernon W. Joseph, Paul Joseph and Roy Lee Joseph; and her sisters, Nellie Harding, Lillian Woody, Betty Thompson and Maxine Grogg.
Friends and family may pay their respects 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home with Pastors Ben Risser and Chad Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Attendees should follow current COVID-19 guidelines.
Memorial contributions should be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and The Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
