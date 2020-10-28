Norma Elton Fadeley Lam
Norma Elton Fadeley Lam, 86, formerly of New Market, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Quicksburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Gladys Shifflett Fadeley and Paul Fadeley Sr.
Norma was a graduate of New Market High School and had served for many years as the treasurer of the New Market High School Association. She was a dedicated civic and business leader in New Market for many years. Norma began her banking career at the former Citizens National Bank of New Market. She served in many positions over the years and retired as vice president of SunTrust Bank.
She was elected to the New Market Town Council and served as the town’s vice mayor for several terms. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market and had served on the church council and as its treasurer.
Mrs. Lam was the widow of Robert L. Lam, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2005.
She is survived by a brother, Troy Fadeley, and a sister, Jeanette Whetzel.
The Rev. Stephen Creech will conduct a private service in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New Market under the direction of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Theis Chapel.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
