Norma H.B. Cleaver, age 86, of Arthur, W.Va., died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Clarksburg, Md.
She was born Norma Lucretia Haire on Nov. 21, 1934, in the era of the Great Depression, the Roaring 20s, the Depression, Hitler's rise to power and a new young film star, Shirley Temple.
The daughter of Virgie Leona (Barr) Haire, a rural one-room schoolhouse teacher, musician, music instructor, and farmer, and the Rev. Alvin Harrison Haire, a minister, educator, writer, and beekeeper, Norma Lucretia Haire was born at home, on the family farm in Arthur, W.Va. Her parents recently divorced, she was raised on the family farm by her mother and her maternal grandparents, David Frederick Barr and Mary Alice (Parker) Barr.
After graduation from Petersburg, W.Va., high school she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked at the Department of the Navy and then as a waitress at a Hot Shoppe on Capitol Hill. She received her bachelors of science degree in elementary education at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., in June 1957. A. week following graduation, she and Lee married at Aldersgate Wesleyan Church, Falls Church, Va.
Between 1960 and her husband's retirement in 1989, she and her husband, the Rev. Lee G. Bowman, pastored churches in the Evangelical United Brethren (EUB) Church, the United Methodist Church (UMC), and the Church of the Brethren: Harper's Chapel and Franklin EUB Church, Franklin, W.Va.; St. James EUB in Pleasant Valley and Mt. Sinai EUB (now Vision of Hope UMC), Harrisonburg, Va.; Glovier Memorial United Methodist Church, Waynesboro, Va., New Enterprise Church of the Brethren, Bedford County, Pa.; and Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church, Hampton, Va. She was a volunteer for Hotline, the Waynesboro, Va., personal crisis center and a licensed lay minister in the Church of the Brethren.
While living in Virginia, she taught various elementary grades at the Upper Tract Elementary School in Upper Tract, W.Va., McGaheysville, Va., for the Rockingham County, Va., School District, Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Staunton, Va., and the Hampton, Va., school district.
A maternal descendant from a long line of musicians, she played the piano, accompanied hymns at her church, and composed and copyrighted several songs. She fostered and adopted numerous stray cats and a dog, providing them with love and affection, shelter, food and veterinary care.
She and her husband retired to their family home in Arthur, W.Va., in 1989, upon his disability from a series of strokes, where she cared for him until his death in 1992. She also took in her mother, Leona Haire, and great aunt, Esther Popowski. She married Elvin Cleaver of Dorcas, W.Va., a former high school classmate, making a home at her residence in Arthur until his death. Following her husband's death she married Elvin Cleaver, a former high school sweetheart.
Norma loved gardening, music, reading, watching television and caring for her home, pets, and people. She composed several pieces of music, played the piano, was renowned for her solo singing voice and participated in church choirs. She was a member of the Maysville Bible Brethren Church.
She was predeceased by her parents; her two husbands; a sister, Helen (Haire) Michaels; her maternal Aunt Esther (Barr) and Uncle Fred Popowski formerly of Falls Church, Va.; half sisters, Anna Lee (Haire) Ours of Dorcas, W.Va., Geraldine (Haire) Armstrong of New Florence, Pa., and Louise (Haire) Steffey of Oakmont, Pa.; a paternal aunt, Virginia Burkstresser, New Florence, Pa.; a foster brother, Robert Evans; and several cousins.
She is survived by her two children: a son, Lloyd Frederick Bowman and his spouse, Douglas L. Brunk of Elkins Park, Pa.; their son, Sheldon Marshall Thomas Bowman-Brunk; and a daughter, Ann Caroline (Bowman) McCoy and her spouse, Doug McCoy of Clarksburg, Md., and their children, Alexander and Phoenix McCoy.
Due to the COVID-19 virus delta variant the family will hold a small private interment service.
A public memorial service will be held at a future date. Please refer to Schaeffer Funeral Home’s Web site, https://www.schaefferfuneralhome.com for further information.
Those wishing to offer memorial contributions may direct them in the name of the deceased to the Maysville Bible Brethren Church, Maysville, W.Va., St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or an animal charity of their choice.
