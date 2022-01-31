Norma Pearl Heatwole Petre, 88, of Dayton, Va., died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at The Heartland Home where she was lovingly cared for by the staff.
Norma was born on March 29, 1933, to Eli and Annie Heatwole. She was the oldest of 13 children of whom Lester, Ivan, Jacob, and Clara Jane preceded her in death. She is survived by her four sisters, Arlene (John O.) Yoder, Betty (Nathan) Shenk, Hettie (Earl) Barnhart, Reba Hewitt; and four brothers, Milton Heatwole, John Eli (Irene) Heatwole, Stanley Heatwole, and Marvin (Ella) Heatwole.
Norma met Lawrence Nathaniel Petre, who preceded her in death, at Eastern Mennonite School while attending winter Bible School and were married on May 12, 1954. They were blessed with three children who survive, Daniel (Rosetta) Petre, Geraldine (Laural) Nissley, Eldon (Mary Ellen) Petre; along with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. There were two granddaughters who preceded her in death.
She accepted the Lord as her savior in her youth and was a lifelong member of the Bank Mennonite Church.
She was active in the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community as a CNA caregiver. In her love for others, she enjoyed a cup of coffee together, she loved to do for others in whatever situation and was concerned that people’s hearts were right with the Lord and maintained their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held at Bank Mennonite Church Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Bank Mennonite Church Cemetery following the funeral service.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Bank Mennonite Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries at P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
