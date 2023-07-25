Norma Hensley Kite, 79, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at Life Care Center in New Market. She was born Oct. 30, 1943, in Page County, Va. to the late Charles Patrick and Mildred Lee Hensley.
Norma worked at Page County High School before moving to Richmond, Va. Upon retirement, Norma returned to the Shenandoah Valley where she lived a life surrounded by family and friends. She loved hosting holiday dinners for her family, gardening and caring for her dogs, cats and birds.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Wilson Kite; son, Christopher Kite and wife, Christie; daughters, Lisa Bricker and husband, Tim, and Kara Pangle and husband, Barry; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Shenandoah at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.