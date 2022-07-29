Norma Jean Nesselrodt, 58, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Nesselrodt was born May 18, 1964, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of Sylvia May Estep Donovan of Singers Glen and the late Nelson Lickliter Donovan.
She was employed by Shenandoah Manufacturing, Cemsi, and ABM Cleaning Services. A dedicated family woman, she loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved to take swimming and out to Chinese food. She enjoyed watching the birds and other outdoor wildlife outside her living room window.
On Oct. 14, 2007, she married James Nicholas Nesselrodt, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Emily Sager and husband, Daniel, of Fulks Run and Nataly Hedrick of Singers Glen; siblings, Barbara Ritchie and husband, Terry, Donna Shafer and husband, Wayne, Vicky Garrett and husband, Junior, and Crystal Schell and husband, Kevin; and grandchildren, Sarah and Rylee Caplinger, Brayden Kline, Amy, Brayden, Jacksyn and Wesley Hedrick, and Landyn Fitzwater.
Glen Turner and Terry Ritchie will conduct a funeral service Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
