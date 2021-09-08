Norma Jean Harpine Murphy
Norma Jean Harpine Murphy, 81, of New Market, Va., passed away Sept. 6, 2021, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Dec. 17, 1939, in New Market, and was a daughter of the late Milton Isaac and Margaret Strickler Harpine.
Norma was a secretary for Mathias Brothers Inc. She was a faithful, lifelong member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in New Market where she touched many lives teaching Sunday School and Bible School for 50 years. She was also a member of the church choir, Mt. Zion WECLA, and the Mt. Zion Quilters. She was also a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
On Dec. 30, 1987, she married Ralph “Pete” Murphy, who preceded her in death May 23, 1992.
Surviving are her siblings, Nina Golladay and Allen “Bud” Harpine, both of New Market, June Shirkey and husband, Jim, of Timberville and Larry Harpine of Rockingham; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, whom she thought of and loved as her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four siblings, Ann Sine, Hilda Shirkey, Louise Sine and Celia Miller.
Pastor Debbie Dukes will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Shrine at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd’s Hand, c/o Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 1600 Ridge Road, New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
