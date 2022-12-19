Norma Jean Michael Fink, 87, of Penn Laird, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Fink was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Thomas and Bertha Dean Michael.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene McCoy Fink. She is survived by four daughters, Diane Nutter and husband, William, Brenda Hammer and husband, Jeffrey, Teresa Covarrubias and husband, Reynaldo, and Rose Miller; brother, George Michael; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
