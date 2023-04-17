Norma Jean O’Flaherty, 77, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away peacefully at UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville on April 12, 2023, with her family by her side.
Norma was born on November 29, 1945, to Hugh McGriffin Plecker and Maxine Edwards Cline in Harrisonburg, VA, and went on to live a full life, centered around education and service to others. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education from James Madison University in 1968, and went on to earn her Masters Degree in Education in 1974. Her esteemed 37-year career in education touched thousands of lives, which included founding a nursery school in Staunton, VA, serving as an Instructor of Child Psychology and Advanced Education at Mary Baldwin College, a 20-year long tenure teaching at A.R. Ware Elementary School, and finishing her career as a Student Teacher Supervisor at James Madison University.
Her strength and perseverance led her through some pleasant surprises in life, including the birth of her triplets in 1977, when she thought she was having one baby! Norma was a mother to many, opening her home to the neighborhood kids and she spent countless days at her kids’ sporting events. Her well-earned retirement in 2005 led her to more of the things she loved – gardening, family time, teacher luncheons, craft & chats with her favorite ladies, reading books, staying current with world events, and traveling (including a few bucket list trips to Ireland). She was a fierce protector and cared so deeply for the people around her.
Norma will be immeasurably missed by her husband — John O’Flaherty, four children – Jon Corbin, Beth Brant, Greg Corbin and Jenni Corbin – six grandchildren – Kellen, Carly, Olivia, Emma, Scarlett and Juliette, and countless dear neighbors and friends.
And while we grieve the loss of Norma’s life, there is also peace in knowing that the sunflowers in heaven just became a bit brighter (and will undoubtedly be properly cared for).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Norma’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
