Norma Jean Puffenbarger Campbell
Norma Jean Puffenbarger Campbell, 84, of Harrisonburg, went to her new home in Heaven on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Born in Sugar Grove, W.Va., on July 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Willie Pearlie and Nellie Virginia Mitchell Puffenbarger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Campbell, on Tuesday, July 10, 2001, and her brother, Paul Puffenbarger.
Mrs. Campbell was a faithful member and volunteer at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church and loved to square dance.
She is survived by her two stepsons, Mark Campbell of Nashville, Tenn., and M.E. Campbell of Rockingham; her main caregiver, Sarah Price, and many other caregivers and friends that loved her deeply.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Lauren Eanes officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 East Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
