Norma L. Brown, of Harrisonburg, passed away May 17, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Born May 27, 1938, in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Theodore C. and Georgia Howard Lester.
A graduate of Fairmont State University, she dedicated her career to teaching elementary school beginning in a one-room schoolhouse and continuing her service with both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg Public Schools. She took great pride that several of her third-grade students went on to pursue careers in education. She was an avid bingo player and longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald R. Brown; three sisters, Dorothy Barrow, Mabel Wornal and Charlotte Mitchell; and two brothers, Jerry W. Lester and Eugene H. Lester.
Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Brown and partner, Katie Marion, and grandsons, Zachary and Theodore; sister, Sylvia Marshall; nephew, Randy Lester and wife, Mona; and nieces, Connie Wornal and Sheryl Korsen and husband, Steve.
The family would like to thank the employees of Sunnyside for the wonderful care and kindness they showed to Norma during her time there.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Interment will be at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Retirement Community, Fellowship Fund, 600-L University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Mercy House Inc., P.O. Box 1478, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.