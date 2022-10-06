Norma Lee Arbaugh Martin Thomas, 90, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Thomas was born June 18, 1932, in Circleville, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Clifton Robert and Margie Warner Arbaugh.
She worked at Mick or Mack for 21 years and later retired from Marshalls. She loved her dogs, pretty flowers, butterflies, birds, apple and peach orchards and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Deborah F. Blosser and husband, Donald, of Crimora, Dennis W. Martin of Staunton, Denise L. Atkins of Grottoes and Dana D. Martin of Harrisonburg; half sister, Sudie Selmon of West Virginia; two half brothers, David Arbaugh and Luther Arbaugh of Broadway; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold “Fuzz” Martin; second husband, Daniel L. Thomas; and her siblings, Alfreada Vandevander, Thelma Foley, Ideva Martin, Arveda Nesselrodt, Mayo Arbaugh, and Margie Wimer.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
