Norman David Harpine, 87, of New Market, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born October 20, 1932, at Forestville, Va., and was a son of the late Marvin David and Linda Olinger Harpine.
He was a graduate of Timberville High School, where he excelled in baseball.
Mr. Harpine was a retired poultry farmer and orchard worker.
He was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market.
Norman was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be sadly missed by his family.
Norman is survived by his wife, Anna Lou Beahm Harpine; two sons, David Harpine of New Market, and Tim Harpine and wife, Brandi, of Lacy Spring; a sister; Elizabeth (Libby) Dellinger of New Market; a brother, Ronald Harpine; four sisters, Dorothy Dickerson, Irene Hinkle, Eilene Lohr, and Linda Mae Gooden; five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Layton Harpine.
At Norman’s request, he will be cremated and later interred in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New Market.
Arrangements by Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
