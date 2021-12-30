Norman Eugene Good, 81, of Mount Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Mr. Good was born in Augusta County, Va., on Aug. 31, 1940, a son of the late Martin Good and Martha (Alexander) Good.
In his younger years, Norman was an avid basketball and volleyball player.
Surviving are his former wife, Deanna Dalby Good; a daughter, Kimberly Norma May; two grandchildren, Heather May and Broc May; a great-grandchild, Kai May; four brothers and a sister.
A private graveside service will be held in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
